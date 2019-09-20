Apple TV+’s upcoming comedy series Dickinson doesn’t do subtlety. The first trailer, which previewed a period drama rife with anachronisms and punk-rock rebellion, hinted as much — bucking perceptions of the literary icon Emily Dickinson as some kind of buttoned-up lady. Instead, as portrayed by Oscar-nominated Hailee Steinfeld, she’s a modern rebel who spouts words like “dude” and grapples with the concept of Death, which happens to look a lot like Wiz Khalifa. Watch the official Dickinson trailer below.

Dickinson Trailer

Yes, that is indeed Wiz Khalifa playing Death. The singer appears as a guest star in Dickinson as the embodiment of Death as described in one of Emily Dickinson’s famous poems, which she imagines in incredible detail in the upcoming Apple TV+ series.

In the new Dickonson trailer, the titular poet’s brush with death is appropriately set to Hailee Steinfeld’s new single “Afterlife,” because subtlety doesn’t exist with this series. But that’s all right — stuffy period dramas have had their time in the sun, and black comedies like The Favourite show that anachronistic takes on historical figures can be oh so satisfying. I just wish that this latest Dickinson trailer didn’t feel so much like an obvious corporate tie-in by advertising that “Afterlife” will be available to stream and download on Apple Music.

Created, written and executive produced by Alena Smith and executive produced by Hailee Steinfeld, Dickinson stars Hailee Steinfeld, Jane Krakowski, Toby Huss, Anna Baryshnikov, Ella Hunt and Adrian Blake Enscoe. Wiz Khalifa guest stars.

Here is the synopsis for Dickinson:

“Dickinson” is a coming-of-age story told through the lens of Emily Dickinson that finds her to be an unexpected hero for our millennial era. Set in the 19th century, the series explores the constraints of society, gender and family from the perspective of a rebellious young poet who was ahead of her time.

Dickinson premieres on the Apple TV app when the Apple TV+ streaming service launches November 1, 2019.