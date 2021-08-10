Diary of a Future President is serving a second term! Season 2 of the middle school coming-of-age drama was ordered last summer, and now it’s set to premiere later this month, with even more heart than the first.

In case you haven’t been keeping up with Diary of a Future President, the series tells the origin story of Cuban-American future president Elena Cañero-Reed (Tess Romero) as she enters middle school. While most of us found that period of our lives horrifically embarrassing and do our very best not to remember, Elena’s middle school years were foundational. All that she learned set her on the path to leadership and, as we see in flash-forwards, encouraged her to run for President.

Throughout the series, we jump forward to see Future Elena (Gina Rodriguez), who also appears to her younger self like a physical version of her conscience. Season 1 took the audience through Elena’s sixth-grade memories, with her narrating old diary entries to her future self. Now, a year later, she’s entering seventh grade, and everything is changing. Elena has a lot to learn, about both herself and the world around her. But we can take a lot of comfort in knowing how far she’ll go, and now we have a look at Elena’s next chapter.

Diary of a Future President Season 2 Trailer

Future Elena may serve as a sort of guiding light, but she’s just an extension of the seventh-grader we know and love. The great thing about Elena is how sure we are that she’ll be okay — not just because we’ve seen her future, but because of who she is.

Elena has a knack for pulling things together and her heart is always in the right place. By the end of the trailer, despite the chaos of middle school friendships, her mother’s new relationship, and all the other classic teen drama, Elena knows exactly what she needs to do. She is determined to be there for her loved ones and lift them up however she can. When she boldly declares, “I’m ready,” we know we can believe her.

Diary of a Future President comes from creator and showrunner Ilana Peña (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend) and is loosely inspired by her own childhood memories. The show has received plenty of praise for its authentic portrayal of a Latina tween and her life. Elena is confident and strong-willed, but she’s far from perfect. She encounters her fair share of obstacles and works through heartbreaks, but her spirit is unbreakable.

Wonderful as Elena is, she’s not the only one the show lets shine. Her mother, Gabi (Selenis Leyva) has come a long way since the series premiere, from a struggling widow to a woman more confident in her decisions and ready to kickstart her relationship with Sam (Michael Weaver). At the same time, her son Bobby (Charlie Bushnell) is coming to terms with his sexuality and just like Elena, finding the strength to be his best self. The series also stars Jessica Marie Garcia, Carmina Garay, Sanai Victoria, Harmeet Pandey, Brandon Severs, and Nathan Arenas.

Ilana Peña and Gina Rodriguez executive produce the series alongside Keith Heisler and Molly Breeskin.

All 10 episodes of Diary of a Future President Season 2 will be available to stream on Disney+ on August 18, 2021.