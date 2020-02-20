Hot off the buzzy release of the trailer for the Arthurian thriller The Green Knight, Dev Patel is proving his leading man chops with a starring role in a financial thriller under New Regency. Dev Patel will star in Flash Crash, a dramatic thriller based on Liam Vaughan’s upcoming book based on the true story about an financial outsider who finds a way to beat the stock market.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Dev Patel is set to star in Flash Crash, a financial thriller that See-Saw Films and New Regency have teamed up to adapt after winning the rights in a bidding war. Penned by Jonathan Perera (Miss Sloane), Flash Crash is based on the upcoming Liam Vaughan book Flash Crash: A Trading Savant, a Global Manhunt, and the Most Mysterious Market Crash in History. The book tells the “incredible true story” of Navinder Singh Sarao, a financial market outsider who finds a way to beat the stock market and made millions from his bedroom on the outskirts of London. Here is the synopsis per THR:

Crash tells the incredible true story of Navinder Singh Sarao, described as a brilliant outsider and a man who found a way to beat the stock market, making millions working from a bedroom in his parents’ small suburban home on the outskirts of London. When his focus on outsmarting the corporations coincided with a $1 trillion market drop, he found himself in the crosshairs of a group of U.S. government agents. As the net closed in, Sarao would find himself facing a lifetime in jail in America unless he could find a way to play the system one last time and make himself indispensable to a government intent on making an example of him.

“Navinder Sarao’s story struck us deeply. He’s an unlikely but also complex hero who exposed the manipulations at the heart of the global financial system,” said See-Saw’s Iain Canning and Emile Sherman, who are producing alongside Arnon Milchan of New Regency.

The news of Patel’s casting comes as the British actor is enjoying a resurgence in leading man roles, starring in Armando Ianucci’s upcoming period comedy The Personal History of David Copperfield and David Lowery’s The Green Knight. It’s about time that Patel was embraced as the charismatic leading man he was always destined to be, and the news that the roles keep coming to him is exciting. While financial thrillers can be a bit of a snooze, its scamming protagonist (a big hit lately with hits like Hustlers) and Patel’s involvement make Flash Crash sound promising.