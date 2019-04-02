Can you flawlessly rap the iconic “PokeRap” that listed off all of the 150 original Pokemon? No? Me neither, though I used to because I was the coolest 1st grader in the world. But if Warner Bros. were to create a new PokeRap to include every single Pokemon that appears in the Detective Pikachu TV spots, it would probably take a full hour. The latest batch of Detective Pikachu TV spots are jam-packed with glimpses of beloved Pokemon, including Gyarados, Mewtwo, Eevee, and more that I don’t recognize because there have been five (!) generations of Pokemon since I last watched. Maybe we do need a new PokeRap after all.

Detective Pikachu TV Spots

Mewtwo made a splash in his brief appearance in the last Detective Pikachu trailer, but we get a longer glimpse of him in the “Find Out” TV spot, looking as menacing as ever. Gyarados makes an epic appearance in that same spot, roaring at poor hapless Tim Goodman (Justice Smith), a young man looking for his father Harry Goodman after the ace private eye mysteriously went missing. But he probably won’t get much help from Detective Pikachu (Ryan Reynolds), who is better at gulping down caffeine and trading barbs than electrocuting anyone.

Other TV spots give us a glimpse at Eevee, as well as a whole group of Gengars going up against a Blastoise in a fight that would be totally awesome to see on the big screen.

Rob Letterman (Goosebumps) is directing Detective Pikachu based on a script by Nicole Perlman (Guardians of the Galaxy) and Alex Hirsch (Gravity Falls). Ken Watanabe and Kathryn Newton also star.

Here is the official synopsis for Detective Pikachu:

The story begins when ace private eye Harry Goodman goes mysteriously missing, prompting his 21-year-old son Tim to find out what happened. Aiding in the investigation is Harry’s former Pokémon partner, Detective Pikachu: a hilariously wise-cracking, adorable super-sleuth who is a puzzlement even to himself. Finding that they are uniquely equipped to communicate with one another, Tim and Pikachu join forces on a thrilling adventure to unravel the tangled mystery. Chasing clues together through the neon-lit streets of Ryme City—a sprawling, modern metropolis where humans and Pokémon live side by side in a hyper-realistic live-action world—they encounter a diverse cast of Pokémon characters and uncover a shocking plot that could destroy this peaceful co-existence and threaten the whole Pokémon universe.

Detective Pikachu opens in theaters on May 10, 2019.