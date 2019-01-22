Detective Pikachu, a movie I still can’t quite believe exists, has a new TV spot, featuring more Pokemon and more flatulence. Ryan Reynolds is the voice of the lead character, a Pokemon who is trying to help a young man find his missing father. Oh, and I guess he farts, too. What is this movie? I don’t really know. Watch the new Detective Pikachu TV spot below!

Detective Pikachu Trailer

I’ll admit that Detective Pikachu looks way better than I thought it would. That said, I think we could all do without the fart jokes, right? Or is that something important to Pokemon lore? I’ve had almost zero contact with the world of Pokemon, so for all I know, farting is a nessecity. If so, congrats! This TV spot mostly features footage we saw in the Detective Pikachu trailer, but it also gives us a look at something called a Snubbull. A Snubbull is a fairy-type Pokemon, that, according to pokemon.com, typically performs the following action:

By baring its fangs and making a scary face, Snubbull sends smaller Pokémon scurrying away in terror. However, this Pokémon seems a little sad at making its foes flee.

And now I’m sad. Detective Pikachu – which is technically called Pokémon: Detective Pikachu, but we all know no one is going to use that full title – stars Justice Smith, Kathryn Newton and Ken Watanabe, with Ryan Reynolds as the voice and facial motion capture of Detective Pikachu. In the film, “ace detective Harry Goodman goes mysteriously missing, prompting his 21-year-old son Tim to find out what happened. Aiding in the investigation is Harry’s former Pokémon partner, Detective Pikachu: a hilariously wise-cracking, adorable super-sleuth who is a puzzlement even to himself. Finding that they are uniquely equipped to communicate with one another, Tim and Pikachu join forces on a thrilling adventure to unravel the tangled mystery. Chasing clues together through the neon-lit streets of Ryme City—a sprawling, modern metropolis where humans and Pokémon live side by side in a hyper-realistic live-action world—they encounter a diverse cast of Pokémon characters and uncover a shocking plot that could destroy this peaceful co-existence and threaten the whole Pokémon universe.”

I really don’t know what to make of all of this, but I’m prepared to give this movie a shot. Who knows, it might turn out to be great. Stranger things have happened. Detective Pikachu opens May 10, 2019.