Pikachu is used to be the face of a franchise, but partnering up with a human who sleeps in a Pikachu bed may be a step too far even for the hardened detective. But in Detective Pikachu, the titular Pokemon (Ryan Reynolds) and young man Tim (Justice Smith) have no choice but to work together. See the new Detective Pikachu TV spot below.

Detective Pikachu TV Spot

Ryan Reynolds shared a new TV spot for the highly anticipated Pokemon feature film, as well as a fun fact that he used to have the very same Pikachu-themed bed, on Twitter. The latest TV spot has some old and new footage, but it mostly shows the unlikely partnership between Detective Pikachu and Tim, who seems immune to the Pokemon’s charm attacks. But no matter, because Pikachu is trying to get those 10,000 steps in anyway.

Based on the premise of the Nintendo 3DS video game of the same name, Detective Pikachu follows an intelligent Pikachu who can somehow be understood by a boy named Tim Goodman. Together, they solve mysteries, including the disappearance of Tim’s dad, detective Harry Goodman. Rob Letterman (Goosebumps) is directing Detective Pikachu based on a script by Nicole Perlman (Guardians of the Galaxy) and Alex Hirsch (Gravity Falls). Ken Watanabe and Kathryn Newton also star.

Here is the official synopsis for Detective Pikachu:

The story begins when ace private eye Harry Goodman goes mysteriously missing, prompting his 21-year-old son Tim to find out what happened. Aiding in the investigation is Harry’s former Pokémon partner, Detective Pikachu: a hilariously wise-cracking, adorable super-sleuth who is a puzzlement even to himself. Finding that they are uniquely equipped to communicate with one another, Tim and Pikachu join forces on a thrilling adventure to unravel the tangled mystery. Chasing clues together through the neon-lit streets of Ryme City—a sprawling, modern metropolis where humans and Pokémon live side by side in a hyper-realistic live-action world—they encounter a diverse cast of Pokémon characters and uncover a shocking plot that could destroy this peaceful co-existence and threaten the whole Pokémon universe.

Detective Pikachu opens in theaters on May 10, 2019.