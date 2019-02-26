Detective Pikachu is like no Pokemon ever was. But catching the culprit is going to be a real test even for this smart-talking, mystery-solving Pikachu voiced by Ryan Reynolds. Reynolds stars in Detective Pikachu as the titular talking Pokemon who strikes up an alliance with the human Tim Goodman (Justice Smith), whose father has mysteriously vanished. Warner Bros. has dropped the latest Detective Pikachu trailer, which shows Detective Pikachu and Tim traveling far and wide to solve the case of Tim’s missing father.

Detective Pikachu Trailer

Perhaps it was destiny that Tim Goodman met Detective Pikachu. Maybe they’ll even become best friends as they team up to find the ace private eye Harry Goodman, who happens to be Pikachu’s former partner. But defend the world? It’ll probably come to that in the upcoming adaptation of the popular Pokemon video game.

Based on the premise of the Nintendo 3DS video game of the same name, Detective Pikachu follows an intelligent Pikachu who can somehow be understood by a boy named Tim Goodman. Together, they solve mysteries, including the disappearance of Tim’s dad, detective Harry Goodman. Rob Letterman (Goosebumps) is directing Detective Pikachu based on a script by Nicole Perlman (Guardians of the Galaxy) and Alex Hirsch (Gravity Falls). Ken Watanabe and Kathryn Newton also star.

Here is the official synopsis for Detective Pikachu:

The story begins when ace private eye Harry Goodman goes mysteriously missing, prompting his 21-year-old son Tim to find out what happened. Aiding in the investigation is Harry’s former Pokémon partner, Detective Pikachu: a hilariously wise-cracking, adorable super-sleuth who is a puzzlement even to himself. Finding that they are uniquely equipped to communicate with one another, Tim and Pikachu join forces on a thrilling adventure to unravel the tangled mystery. Chasing clues together through the neon-lit streets of Ryme City—a sprawling, modern metropolis where humans and Pokémon live side by side in a hyper-realistic live-action world—they encounter a diverse cast of Pokémon characters and uncover a shocking plot that could destroy this peaceful co-existence and threaten the whole Pokémon universe.

Detective Pikachu opens in theaters on May 10, 2019.