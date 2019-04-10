As if the marketing for Detective Pikachu couldn’t get any more charming, Warner Bros. has released a tongue-in-cheek “audition” video spotlighting a slew of beloved Pokemon and bringing back what many old-school Pokémon loved best about the franchise: statistics! You know what I’m talking about, Pokemon players — the trading cards and video games are what made this franchise such a global phenomenon, and the new Detective Pikachu teaser does a great job of tapping into that. Watch the Detective Pikachu “audition” teaser below.

Detective Pikachu Teaser: Audition

Ryan Reynolds may not have had to don a Pikachu suit to play the mousy detective, but he did something close with this new Detective Pikachu teaser, which Reynolds claims is “footage from my ACTUAL audition.” It’s always fun when studios go the extra mile to animate their characters into behind-the-scenes footage like this, and Warner Bros. adds some nice pizzazz with this clip by adding statistics for each of the Pokemon that show up, recalling the trading card game and video games that made this franchise a global powerhouse. And they went above and beyond with that trading card element, creating a special limited edition Detective Pikachu trading card that we got a sneak peek of below.

Fans can receive this special limited edition Detective Pikachu trading card on the movie’s North American screenings, beginning with early shows on Thursday, May 9, 2019. Through the first weekend while supplies last, audiences can receive a two-card pack from the new Pokémon TCG: Detective Pikachu series of collectible trading cards from The Pokémon Company International. See the entire collection here. Here’s more information on how to get those cards:

One card will be randomly selected from the series currently available at retail locations and featuring select Pokémon in their CGI likeness as seen in the movie. The second is guaranteed to be a limited-edition Detective Pikachu card available to those early-bird fans who are among the very first to catch this first-ever live-action Pokémon adventure on the big screen.

Tickets for Detective Pikachu are on sale now, though be warned: advance purchase does not guarantee the Pikachu card bonus.

Along with the voice of Ryan Reynolds, the cast of Detective Pikachu includes Justice Smith, Ken Watanabe, and Kathryn Newton. Director Rob Letterman (Goosebumps) is at the helm of the movie based on a script by Nicole Perlman, Alex Hirsch, Benji Samit, and Dan Hernandez.

Here is the official synopsis for Detective Pikachu:

The story begins when ace private eye Harry Goodman goes mysteriously missing, prompting his 21-year-old son Tim to find out what happened. Aiding in the investigation is Harry’s former Pokémon partner, Detective Pikachu: a hilariously wise-cracking, adorable super-sleuth who is a puzzlement even to himself. Finding that they are uniquely equipped to communicate with one another, Tim and Pikachu join forces on a thrilling adventure to unravel the tangled mystery. Chasing clues together through the neon-lit streets of Ryme City—a sprawling, modern metropolis where humans and Pokémon live side by side in a hyper-realistic live-action world—they encounter a diverse cast of Pokémon characters and uncover a shocking plot that could destroy this peaceful co-existence and threaten the whole Pokémon universe.

Detective Pikachu opens in theaters on May 10, 2019.