Rest your weary eyes from combing every single frame of the Detective Pikachu trailers to find your favorite Pokémon, as the latest international Detective Pikachu poster has them all gathered in one place. Kind of. About a dozen Pokémon populate the new Detective Pikachu poster, making it slightly easier to catch all the sightings — though I’m sure there are still hundreds more that we haven’t even spotted.

International Detective Pikachu Poster

The latest Detective Pikachu international poster is a treat for Pokémon fans young and old. Pokémon from the old and new generations fill out this poster, sitting snugly behind a very adorable Detective Pikachu. For those wondering, the Pokémon on this poster include Snorlax, Psyduck, Morelull, Jigglypuff, Charmander, Aipom, Bulbosaur, Squirtle, Loudred, Snubbull, Mr. Mime, Ludicolo,and Charizard.

Even more appear in the trailers and TV spots, but hey, if you were trying to make a complete list of all Pokémon in this movie, at least this makes it a little simpler. Maybe one day we’ll be able to catch ’em all.

Along with the voice of Ryan Reynolds, the cast of Detective Pikachu includes Justice Smith, Ken Watanabe, and Kathryn Newton. Director Rob Letterman (Goosebumps) is at the helm of the movie based on a script by Nicole Perlman, Alex Hirsch, Benji Samit, and Dan Hernandez.

Here is the official synopsis for Detective Pikachu:

The story begins when ace private eye Harry Goodman goes mysteriously missing, prompting his 21-year-old son Tim to find out what happened. Aiding in the investigation is Harry’s former Pokémon partner, Detective Pikachu: a hilariously wise-cracking, adorable super-sleuth who is a puzzlement even to himself. Finding that they are uniquely equipped to communicate with one another, Tim and Pikachu join forces on a thrilling adventure to unravel the tangled mystery. Chasing clues together through the neon-lit streets of Ryme City—a sprawling, modern metropolis where humans and Pokémon live side by side in a hyper-realistic live-action world—they encounter a diverse cast of Pokémon characters and uncover a shocking plot that could destroy this peaceful co-existence and threaten the whole Pokémon universe.

Detective Pikachu arrives on May 10, 2019.