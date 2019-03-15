Detective Pikachu has come so far since the video game first debuted in 2016: it’s gone from a popular video game to one of the most anticipated feature films of 2019. And now it’s taking over one more medium: the comic book. A Detective Pikachu graphic novel is set to be released this summer as a companion to the Ryan Reynolds-starring feature film.

Legendary Comics announced at Emerald City Comic Con that an official movie graphic novel titled POKÉMON Detective Pikachu will debut online and in stores in summer 2019, following the film’s release. Written by Brian Buccellato with art by Nelson Dániel, POKÉMON Detective Pikachu will draw inspiration from the upcoming film, following lead character Tim Goodman (Justice Smith) as he journeys through Ryme City searching for his missing father.

See the cover art for POKÉMON Detective Pikachu below.

“We are thrilled for the opportunity to work with The Pokémon Company International,” said Robert Napton, Senior Vice President of Legendary Comics. “Pokémon is a globally-adored brand, and we absolutely loved expanding the story of POKÉMON Detective Pikachu onto the page with the help of Brian’s words and Nelson’s art.”

It’s not uncommon for movies to get graphic novel or companion novels these days, but Detective Pikachu has taken an unusual route to this medium. This is a graphic novel based on a feature film that’s based on a video game, which is a spin-off of a Japanese comic book and TV series. Admittedly, this will be the first time a Pokemon series gets a Western-style comic book, from a writer of Flash and Injustice DC Comics, no less. But with this graphic novel adaptation, it feels like it’s all come full circle for Detective Pikachu.

Detective Pikachu hits theaters May 10, 2019.