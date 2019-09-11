In just its opening 10 minutes, Detective Pikachu will teach you to understand the power that’s inside Pokémon. Well, at least the power that’s inside Mewtwo, one of the strongest Pokémon in existence. The origin of the terrifying genetically enhanced Pokémon can be seen in the first 10 minutes of the movie, which sets up quite a mystery. Watch the opening of Detective Pikachu below.

Detective Pikachu First 10 Minutes

Warner Bros. has released the first 10 minutes of Detective Pikachu for all those who missed a chance at seeing the adorable mystery-solving critter in theaters. But the titular Pikachu (voiced by a smart-talking Ryan Reynolds) doesn’t even appear in the opening scenes of the Rob Letterman movie. Instead, we’re treated to a mysterious lab explosion, courtesy of Mewtwo, and the introduction to Tim Goodman (Justice Smith), our intrepid protagonist.

The first scene shows Mewtwo, a frequent Pokémon villain in both the video games and the movies, floating in a large tube in a laboratory. But as it wakes up, an unseen person runs from the lab and drives away, just as the lab explodes. Cut to our first glimpse of Tim Goodman, a former aspiring Pokémon trainer, and the bustling metropolis of Ryme City, where humans and Pokémon live in harmony. It’s a jam-packed opening 10 minutes that give us a good impression of a rich and well-thought out world — one of the best aspects of a movie that rarely goes beyond its premise of “Ryan Reynolds as a funny talking Pikachu.”

Directed by Rob Letterman and starring Justice Smith, Kathryn Newton, Ken Watanabe, andthe voice of Ryan Reynolds, Detective Pikachu is currently available on Digital HD, Blu-ray and 4K UHD.