What if your child stood accused of murder – and the evidence against them was overwhelming? That’s the intriguing premise of Defending Jacob, a new Apple TV+ series starring Chris Evans and Michelle Dockery. A newly released Defending Jacob first look goes behind-the-scenes of the series, and all the dark and moody atmosphere that accompanies it.

Defending Jacob First Look

Not many of the new Apple TV+ original shows appeal to me, and the one I actually watched in full – Servant – was a bit of a mixed bag. But Defending Jacob has my attention. The premise – “A family’s lives are irreparably disrupted when the son is accused of murdering a fellow classmate” – is gripping, and I’m always up for Chris Evans doing more and more work that gets him further away from Captain America.

“Seeing your son in such a dangerous position, obviously, any parent would fight to protect their kid at all costs,” Evans says in the video above. Evans’ character is a prosecutor, and his 14-year-old son, played by Jaeden Martell (who co-starred with Evans in Knives Out), is the one arrested for murder. And to make matters worse, it looks like there’s plenty of evidence against the kid. But Evans and his wife, played by Michelle Dockery, refuse to believe it. At least at first. But as Dockery says, as the show progresses, her character “begins to question everything.”

Honestly, the fact that there’s a new Chris Evans series coming our way this month seems like it should be a bigger deal. Have people given up on Apple TV+ already? Where’s the buzz, folks? In any case, I’m going to check this out. It might just end up being a genuinely must-see show for Apple. Unless it isn’t.

Defending Jacob is based on the book of the same name, by William Landay. The cast includes Cherry Jones, Pablo Schreiber, Sakina Jaffrey, Betty Gabriel, and J.K. Simmons, with The Imitation Game filmmaker Morten Tyldum directing. Defending Jacob arrives on Apple TV+ April 24.