Joanna and David are back to recap a new season of Westworld! In this episode, special guest Paul Scheer joins us to discuss our thoughts on season 1, what we’re looking forward to most in season 2, our thoughts on Jonathan Nolan’s rickroll, and Paul’s recent panel with the showrunners and actors of Westworld. Be sure to check out Paul’s podcast, How Did This Get Made.

Editing assistance for this episode was provided by Brian Davids.