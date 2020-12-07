We now know even more about Death to 2020, the mysterious new mockumentary from Black Mirror alumni Charlie Brooker and Annabel Jones. We already knew that it was going to be a faux doc covering the nightmare year that was 2020, and we also knew that Hugh Grant would be appearing. Now it’s been revealed that Samuel L. Jackson, Lisa Kudrow, Kumail Nanjiani, and more will all make appearances and that the film will blend fictional narration with real-life archival footage spanning the past 12 months. Watch a new Death to 2020 teaser below.

Death to 2020 Teaser

We already had one Death to 2020 teaser, and this second go-around isn’t much different – there’s no actual footage. But what this teaser does have is a list of actors who will be taking part in the project: Samuel L. Jackson, Hugh Grant, Lisa Kudrow, Kumail Nanjiani, Tracey Ullman, Samson Kayo, Leslie Jones, Diane Morgan, Cristin Milioti, and Joe Keery. The official press release adds “and more” after Keery’s name, so you can expect to see even more people pop up whenever Death to 2020 arrives. Here’s a synopsis:

2020: A year so [insert adjective of choice here], even the creators of Black Mirror couldn’t make it up… but that doesn’t mean they don’t have a little something to add. Death to 2020 is a comedy event that tells the story of the dreadful year that was — and perhaps still is? This landmark documentary-style special weaves together some of the world’s most (fictitious) renowned voices with real-life archival footage spanning the past 12 months.

Previously, Hugh Grant said: “Charlie Brooker [the creator of Black Mirror] has written a mockumentary about 2020. It’s for Netflix, and I am a historian who’s being interviewed about the year. I’m pretty repellent, actually! And you’ll like my wig.” Death to 2020 is created and executive produced by Charlie Brooker and Annabel Jones and produced by Alison Marlow.

Netflix is being cagey as to when we might see this thing. The official announcement states “Coming soon… Too soon?”, which suggests that maybe – just maybe – we’re going to see Death to 2020 before 2020 ends. Since the special seems to mostly be using archival footage, it’s not out of the realm of possibility that Booker and company have quietly put the mockumentary together and will have it ready before the New Year. There’s certainly some precedent – Black Mirror season 4 dropped on December 29, 2017, and the Black Mirror movie Bandersnatch arrived on December 28, 2018. And while this isn’t technically a new Black Mirror season, it’s somewhere in that realm.