Death on the Nile: Release Date, Cast and More

(Welcome to …And More, our no-frills, zero B.S. guide to when and where you can watch upcoming movies and shows, and everything else you could possibly stand to know.)

Kenneth Branagh‘s attempt to create an entire film series around Agatha Christie’s Hercule Poirot continues with Death on the Nile, a movie that has already had its release date rescheduled multiple times. And the way things are going for some of the cast members, it might just get rescheduled again. For now, though, Death on the Nile is set for 2022, and I went ahead and rounded up what you need to know in advance.

Death on the Nile Release Date and Where You Can Watch It

Death on the Nile is currently scheduled to open on February 11, 2022. That could always change – it’s changed several times already, after all. For now, the film is a theatrical release. However, since this is owned by Disney, the studio could always decide to drop it onto Disney+. They could also attempt to release it in both theaters and on Disney+ with Premiere Access. As of the writing of this story, though, Death on the Nile is destined for theaters.

What is Death on the Nile?

Death on the Nile is the follow-up to 2017’s Murder on the Orient Express. Calling it a sequel seems wrong, but it’s yet another story about Belgian detective Hercule Poirot trying to solve a murder with a cavalcade of suspects. The film is based on the Agatha Christie novel of the same name – a novel that’s been adapted several times before already, including a 1978 feature film starring Peter Ustinov.

Death on the Nile Synopsis

Here’s the Death on the Nile synopsis:

Belgian sleuth Hercule Poirot’s Egyptian vacation aboard a glamorous river steamer turns into a terrifying search for a murderer when a picture-perfect couple’s idyllic honeymoon is tragically cut short. Set against an epic landscape of sweeping desert vistas and the majestic Giza pyramids, this tale of unbridled passion and incapacitating jealousy features a cosmopolitan group of impeccably dressed travelers, and enough wicked twists and turns to leave audiences guessing until the final, shocking denouement.

Death on the Nile Director, Crew, and More

Kenneth Branagh directs Death on the Nile, just as he did with Murder on the Orient Express. Michael Green penned the script. Producers include Ridley Scott, Mark Gordon, Simon Kinberg, Kenneth Branagh, Judy Hofflund, and Kevin J. Walsh, with Matthew Jenkins, James Prichard, and Matthew Prichard serving as executive producers. Haris Zambarloukos, who shot Murder on the Orient Express, is the cinematographer. Patrick Doyle handles the musical score.

Death on the Nile Cast

Kenneth Branagh and his mustache return as Hercule Poirot, leading a cast that includes Tom Bateman, Annette Bening, Russell Brand, Ali Fazal, Dawn French, Gal Gadot, Armie Hammer, Rose Leslie, Emma Mackey, Sophie Okonedo, Jennifer Saunders, and Letitia Wright.

