Kenneth Branagh has finalized his list of suspects for his upcoming Agatha Christie adaptation. 20th Century Fox has released the full Death on the Nile cast list, which is led by Branagh as the famed mustachio-ed detective, Hercule Poirot. After his time on the Orient Express, Poirot finds himself in the Nile, where he must find the killer amid a suspect list that includes Gal Gadot, Armie Hammer, Letitia Wright, Tom Bateman and four-time Oscar nominee Annette Bening.

Death on the Nile Cast

Tom Bateman, who reprises his role as Bouac in Murder on the Orient Express, joins Branagh as the only other returning character in Death on the Nile, which follows Hercule Poirot as his adventure on board a glamorous river steamer is interrupted by murder.

He must find the culprit among a star-studded international cast that includes Annette Bening (Captain Marvel), Russell Brand (Ballers), Ali Fazal (Victoria & Abdul), Dawn French (French and Saunders), Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman), Armie Hammer (Call Me by Your Name), Rose Leslie (Game of Thrones), Emma Mackey (Sex Education), Sophie Okonedo (The Secret Life of Bees), Jennifer Saunders (Absolutely Fabulous) and Letitia Wright (Black Panther).

20th Century Fox has released this full list just as Death on the Nile begins production at the U.K’s Longcross Studios and on location in Egypt. Murder on the Orient Express screenwriter Michael Green returns to pen the Death on the Nile script, while Judy Hofflund, Simon Kinberg, Ridley Scott, Kevin Walsh, and Mark Gordon will produce.

Here is the synopsis for Death on the Nile:

In “Death on the Nile,” Hercule Poirot’s Egyptian adventure aboard a glamorous river steamer descends into a terrifying search for a murderer when an idyllic honeymoon is shattered by violent deaths. This sinister tale of obsessive love and its murderous consequences plays out in an epic landscape of danger and foreboding, with enough shocking twists and turns to leave audiences unsettled and guessing until the final, shocking denouement.

Death on the Nile is scheduled to cruise into theaters on October 9, 2020.