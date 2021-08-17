This is how you do it. The most on-the-nose needle drop possible is just part of the throwback charm in this Dear White People trailer, the fourth season of which will dive headfirst into the realm of musicals and feature episodes inspired by the music of the 1990s. Netflix released a new trailer for the soon-to-be released season, which you can watch below.

Dear White People Season 4 Trailer

Dear White People has been chugging right along as one of the more popular series that Netflix has to offer, concluding on its own terms with this fourth and final season. Based on the 2014 movie of the same name, the series has succeeded largely by toeing the line between culturally-relevant satire and social messaging. Based on this trailer, the next season continues to be focused on navigating the intricacies of being Black amid recent social upheaval in the United States, tackling racial concepts spanning from authenticity, to generational divides, to even the idea of “cancel culture.”

Grounding these heavy-hitting subjects within 10 episodes serving as unabashed musicals is a particularly inspired artistic choice, one that may or may not pay off for some fans but will surely send the show out with a big, extravagant farewell. The series kicked off when a student at the fictional college of Winchester University started a radio show called “Dear White People,” provoking a strong response that called attention to racial and social issues. This season appears to feature the ensemble of Samantha (Logan Browning), Lionel (DeRon Horton), Joelle (Ashley Blaine Featherson), Coco (Antoinette Robinson), Troy (Brandon P. Bell), and Reggie (Marque Richardson) looking back at the memories of their final year together.

Justin Simien has been the creative force behind both the movie and the series, having directed several episodes of the show in the past and likely to continue that trend here. Previous directors recruited for Dear White People in the past have included such names as Barry Jenkins, Kimberly Peirce, Janicza Bravo, and Charlie McDowell, to name just a few. We’re still waiting to see who’ll join the rotation for the fourth season, but Netflix is typically not one to hesitate in pulling out all the stops.

Netflix also released the official synopsis of the upcoming season, which you can read below. The fourth season of Dear White People will premiere exclusively on Netflix on September 22, 2021.