Ready to head back to Winchester one last time? The comedy/drama series Dear White People is ramping up for its fourth and final season, and the show is taking a fascinating creative swing for its big last hurrah. Read more about that below, along with everything else you need to know about the show’s concluding season.

Dear White People Season 4 Release Date and Where You Can Watch It

Every episode of Dear White People season 4 will be released on September 22, 2021. This show is a Netflix original (and I’d argue it’s actually one of the top five or ten best Netflix originals); it will only be available to stream on that platform.

What is Dear White People?

Based on the 2014 movie of the same name, Dear White People follows an ensemble cast of Black students at a fictional Ivy League institution called Winchester University as they navigate their relationships with race and each other. In the early seasons, a character named Samantha White hosted a provocative college radio show called Dear White People which caused an uproar on campus and brought previously simmering issues of racism and systemic oppression to the forefront of the conversation at the university.

The show has expanded from its relatively small-scale initial roots to encompass bigger storylines and ideas (example: secret societies), but the fourth season is undergoing an alteration to its form: the entire season will consist of ten musical episodes, all inspired by music of the 1990s.

Dear White People Season 4 Showrunner, Crew, and More

Justin Simien, the writer/director of the 2014 film, is the creator and showrunner of this series. He typically also directs the first and last episodes of every season, and I suspect that pattern will continue here. No other directors have been listed for season 4 yet, but the series has previously brought on several high-profile filmmakers like Barry Jenkins (Moonlight), Kimberly Peirce (Boys Don’t Cry), Janicza Bravo (Zola), Charlie McDowell (The One I Love), and more, so there’s no telling who might drop by to helm an episode or two in this final stretch. Kris Bowers (When They See Us, Bridgerton) is handling the score, and Topher Osborn (Bad Hair) has served as the cinematographer since 2018.

Dear White People Season 4 Cast

The show stars Logan Browning (Samantha), DeRon Horton (Lionel), Ashley Blaine Featherson (Joelle), Antoinette Robinson (Coco), Brandon P. Bell (Troy), Marque Richardson (Reggie), John Patrick Amedori (Gabe), Nia Jervier (Kelsey), and Giancarlo Esposito as the narrator.

Dear White People Season 4 Teaser