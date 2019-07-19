I know we’re in the throes of Peak TV and there are more shows to watch than ever, but if you haven’t given Netflix’s Dear White People a try yet, you’re missing out on one of the streaming service’s best original series. It’s a smart, funny, sexy show with a terrific cast of vibrant characters, and I’m particularly appreciative of how it often tackles complex subject matter, giving its characters time to truly grapple with difficult decisions instead of easily distilling them down to surface-level. It’s provocative in the best sense of the word.

Check out the first full trailer for the show’s third season below, which promises new characters, new relationships, and new secrets.

Dear White People Season 3 Trailer

When the batshit, go-for-broke film The Perfection dropped on Netflix earlier this year, that was many viewers’ introduction to Logan Browning – but those of us who have been watching Dear White People from the beginning knew she was something special, because she’s been killing it on that show since day one. And she had a tough job, too – she had to fill the shoes of Tessa Thompson, who played the lead role in the movie version of Dear White People which predated the show. But Browning instantly made the character her own, and she’s just one part of a great ensemble cast that, as this new trailer implies, has grown and evolved over the course of the series in fascinating ways.

I can’t wait to head back to Winchester – and I’m especially curious about the mysterious Order of X, which was hinted at last season and a big part of season 2’s cliffhanger ending.

Here’s the show’s official description:

Set against the backdrop of a predominantly white Ivy League university where racial tensions bubble just below the surface, Dear White People is a send-up of the now post “post-racial” America that weaves together a universal story of finding one’s own identity and forging a wholly unique path. The satirical series — which picked up where the acclaimed 2014 film by the same name left off – follows a group of Winchester University’s students of color as they navigate a diverse landscape of social injustice, cultural bias, political correctness (or lack thereof) and activism in the millennial age. Through an absurdist lens, Dear White People utilizes biting irony, self-deprecation and sometimes brutal honesty to hold up a mirror to the issues plaguing society today, all the while leading with laughter.

Dear White People season 3 drops on Netflix on August 2, 2019.