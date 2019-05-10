Ready to saddle up and head back to Deadwood? After 13 years of waiting, viewers will have the chance to return to HBO’s poetically vulgar Western with Deadwood: The Movie. In anticipation of the impending debut, HBO has released a new behind-the-scenes video that checks in with the cast on set, discussing how excited and emotional they all are to slip back into character.

Dead The Movie Behind the Scenes

I don’t know about you, but I’ve been eagerly awaiting my return to Deadwood for more than a decade. It remains one of my all-time-favorite shows – on HBO or any network, for that matter. And while I always held out hope that we’d get to see the wrap-up movie that creator David Milch teased so many years ago, I wasn’t holding my breath. As time ticked on, it grew more and more unlikely that the increasingly busy cast could be rounded up to mosey on back to the set.

But the seemingly impossible happened, and practically the entire original cast has returned for Deadwood: The Movie. The above video takes you behind the scenes with the cast. “To be back, more than a decade later, is really just as good as it gets,” star Timothy Olyphant says. “This is the best project I’ve ever been a part of,” adds John Hawkes. “To be back here…it’s emotional.” Emotional is certainly the right word. I’m getting a little teary-eyed just watching this, and realizing I’ll be able to spend time with these characters again after so many years.

The movie picks up years ten after the season 3 finale, with the town of Deadwood bracing for South Dakota’s impending statehood. “The town’s maturing and becoming part of the Union and what that event sets in motion, in a very personal way for the people that it brings in town and what ensues,” executive producer Carolyn Strauss said previously. “The toll of time has not just struck Deadwood and the characters, but all the people making it as well.” Per the official synopsis, “Former rivalries are reignited, alliances are tested and old wounds reopened as all are left to navigate the inevitable changes that modernity and time have wrought.”

Deadwood: The Movie, starring Ian McShane, Timothy Olyphant, Molly Parker, Paula Malcomson, John Hawkes, Anna Gunn, Dayton Callie, Brad Dourif, Robin Weigert, William Sanderson, Kim Dickens, Gerald McRaney, Sean Bridgers, W. Earl Brown and Keone Young, premieres on HBO Friday, May 31. Look for our review soon.