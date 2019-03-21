Alright, I guess it’s time to admit the Deadwood movie is really, finally happening. There’s even a new trailer! And a premiere date! I never thought this day would come. HBO’s new film will reunite almost the entire original cast of the Shakespearian Western for one last hurrah, thirteen years after the series was cancelled. The movie premieres this May. Watch the Deadwood movie trailer below.

Dead Movie Trailer

"It’d be a pity not to recognize what’s at stake."

#Deadwood: The Movie premieres May 31. pic.twitter.com/IQpwOmDOwL — HBO (@HBO) March 21, 2019

I was already excited to return to Deadwood, but this brief trailer cranked that excitement through the roof. As a huge fan of the original series, I’ve been waiting so long for this day to come, while also just accepting that it would probably never happen. But after much rumor and delay, Deadwood: The Movie is a reality. In the film, “the indelible characters of the show are reunited after a decade to celebrate South Dakota’s statehood. Former rivalries are reignited, alliances are tested and old wounds reopened as all are left to navigate the inevitable changes that modernity and time have wrought.”

Returning cast members include Ian McShane, Timothy Olyphant, Molly Parker, Paula Malcomson, John Hawkes, Anna Gunn, Dayton Callie, Brad Dourif, Robin Weigert, William Sanderson, Kim Dickens, Gerald McRaney, Sean Bridgers, W. Earl Brown and Keone Young, among others. The film will also feature new cast member Jade Pettyjohn.

Deadwood ran for three seasons between 2004 and 2006, and was among the first crop of great HBO original shows that kicked-off with The Sopranos. While The Sopranos has had a much bigger cultural impact, I liked Deadwood just a tiny bit more (no disrespect to Tony and the guys). The brilliant performances coupled with the heightened, vulgar dialogue courtesy of creator David Milch made for some of the most engrossing, enthralling and entertaining television I had ever seen. I was heartbroken when the series was cancelled, but took solace in Milch’s assurance that he and HBO had discussed making possible movies to wrap things up.

Except, that never happened. Years ticked on, and while talk of at least one movie would pop-up from time to time, it seemed highly unlikely – until last year, when HBO Programming president Casey Bloys confirmed the long-awaited Deadwood movie was definitely happening. “All of these people worked hard to get this together,” Bloys said. “It’s been a logistics nightmare getting all the cast members’ schedules together but we are there. It is greenlit.”

The Deadwood movie arrives on HBO May 31, 2019.