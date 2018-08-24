Did you know the Deadpool movies are loaded with referential humor and also Easter Eggs? Crazy, I know, but it’s true! Deadpool 2 is now out on Blu-ray, which gives obsessive fans an opportunity to comb through the superhero sequel looking for the hidden Easter Eggs throughout. A new behind-the-scenes video celebrates the Deadpool 2 Easter Eggs, without actually giving any of them away.

Deadpool 2 Easter Eggs

When I saw the title of this video – “Creating Easter Eggs” – I assumed it was going to be a breakdown of the many, many Easter Eggs in Deadpool 2. But no, that’s not what this is at all. That scamp Deadpool tricked me again. Curse him and all his chicanery! Instead, this is a video featuring the crew of Deadpool 2 going on and on about how many Easter Eggs are in the movie.

Writer Rhett Reese says that one of the ways to keep Deadpool 2 fresh for multiple viewings is inserting secret moments to allow fans to go back and pick through. Reese also adds that there was an Easter Egg email going around keeping track of the many, many references in the film. Bill Corso, the person in charge of makeup design and supervision, comments that star Ryan Reynolds is constantly adding Easter Eggs in the films personally. “Every frame has something to catch,” Corso states. Director David Leitch throws a gauntlet down at the end, challenging viewers to find all the Easter Eggs.

And that’s it! Again, I was hoping this would be a detailed video ticking off the references left and right, but I suppose that would spoil the fun. It’s up to the viewers to go back and find them on their own. Good luck with that, everyone!

I was not a fan of the first Deadpool, but I found Deadpool 2 surprisingly enjoyable. Now that it’s available on Blu-ray, I intend to give it a re-watch and see what I might have missed during the theatrical experience. Or I’ll just wait until someone puts together a video that lists all the Easter Eggs instead, because I’m lazy.