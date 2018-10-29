The upcoming PG-13 re-release of Deadpool 2 on December 21 is surprising for two reasons. One is that the whole point of Deadpool is that it’s R-rated. The other is that the re-release will actually feature new footage, so it is a new cut of the film.

Screenwriters Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick spoke to /Film about their upcoming YouTube Premium series Wayne this week and discussed the Deadpool 2 reshoots for this upcoming release.

Back on the Set

R-rated movies often shoot alternate scenes for TV and airplane edits, but that’s not what the new Deadpool 2 is. They actually wrote new scenes and went back into production.

“We definitely shot new stuff,” Wernick said. “And recently too. After Deadpool 2 came out and we were all sitting around, we came to it less about the idea of let’s make a PG-13 movie and more, ‘Let’s talk a little bit about Deadpool.’ We were kicking around some ideas and then I think it was Ryan [Reynolds] who had the great framing device and we all got excited and went to the studio. They said, ‘Yeah, let’s do it. Fire up the cameras.’ About two months ago we were out on soundstages shooting again. Ryan was in the suit and the gang was back together, Dave Leitch and Ryan and us having a great time and laughing. It comes together great so we’re super excited about it.”

Who returned for reshoots?

Ryan Reynolds going back to shoot new scenes is a big deal. He’s surely got other commitments as an actor, although as a producer, it behooves him to make the Deadpool 2 rerelease as great as possible. Now, which other cast members joined him in filming new scenes? That will remain a surprise.

“We can’t say,” Reese said.

It’s also entirely possible that Reynolds only shot solo scenes, like his attempted suicide that bookends the film.

PG-13 Deadpool 2 is not just for kids

There were certainly young Deadpool fans who were not allowed to see Deadpool 2. Well, they probably snuck in, but they were not able to pay for tickets and contribute to Deadpool 2’s box office. The PG-13 rerelease will allow new viewers to buy tickets, but Reese and Wernick also hope adult Deadpool fans go back.

“I think it’s not only going to appeal to kids but also to people who love Deadpool,” Wernick said. “I think it’s subversive enough and fun and creative and something that only Deadpool could do. So I think it’s going to be a real joy for not only a whole new audience, but also an audience that has seen and loved the Deadpool movies.”

It’s easy to imagine how Deadpool can make fun of the very nature of rereleasing his own film with new scenes. I mean, he already undid the entire plot of Deadpool 2 in the end credits.

A new story?

So they’ve written new scenes and Reynolds went back to film them. Did they take this opportunity to change the story of Deadpool 2?

“No, not really, not appreciably,” Reese said.

The aim of the new scenes was to have fun with the existing story, not to modify it.

“We don’t want to mislead nor do we want to spoil,” Wernick said. “As we get closer, we’ll see what the studio will let us talk about. I wouldn’t reveal too much about it because it’ll ruin the fun for the audience.”

We’ll bring you our full interview with Reese and Wernick about Wayne in January.