The dark, shocking, and hilarious series Dead to Me will return for a third and final season. The Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini series from creator Liz Feldman will end its run just as Netflix signs a multi-year partnership with Feldman to creature future Netflix originals series to come. Dead to Me season 1 debuted in May 2019, while season 2 arrived in May of this year.

Feldman added: “From start to finish, Dead To Me is exactly the show I wanted to make. And it’s been an incredible gift. Telling a story sprung from grief and loss has stretched me as an artist and healed me as a human. I’ll be forever indebted to my partners in crime, my friends for life, Christina and Linda, and our brilliantly talented writers, cast and crew. I am beyond grateful to Netflix for supporting Dead To Me from day one, and I’m thrilled to continue our collaboration.”

While I’ll be sad to see the series go, I am happy that Feldman is able to end things properly – especially since season 2 concluded with a bit of a cliffhanger, just like season 1. Starring Christina Applegate, Linda Cardellini, and James Marsden, Dead to Me follows the unlikely friendship that blossoms between

Jen (Christina Applegate) and Judy (Linda Cardellini). The two women met each other in season 1 at a grief counseling group, with Jen attending following the sudden death of her husband. As season 1 unfolded, it became clear that the two women shared a surprising connection.

That’s all I’ll say, because part of the power of this show is how surprising it is. Nearly every episode ends with a big twist that keeps you wanting to come back for more, so if you’ve yet to check this series out yet, I’d advise you to get on that ASAP. And avoid spoilers.