Dead to Me, one of the better Netflix originals, is returning for an all-new season of twists and turns. Season 1 ended with a shocking murder, and it looks like season 2 is going to be dealing directly with the fallout of that crime. Just like season 1, it looks like season 2 is going to be a blend of comedy and anxiety. Watch the Dead To Me season 2 trailer below.

Dead to Me Season 2 Trailer

I slept on Dead to Me season 1 when it first dropped on Netflix, but when I eventually caught up with the series, I was pretty damn impressed. I had no real idea what to expect, and the mix of dark comedy and shocking plot twists left me loving the series. In season one, Jen (Christina Applegate) is grieving the sudden death of her husband, who was killed in a hit and run. She attends a meeting with other bereft individuals and meets Judy (Linda Cardellini). The two become fast friends, but as it turns out, Judy has a pretty big secret. And Jen is hiding some secrets of her own.

The first season ended with the murder of someone close to the two women, and this trailer shows that the second season will have the pair scrambling to cover up their crime. Here’s the synopsis:

Jen (Christina Applegate), Judy (Linda Cardellini) and the lies that entwine them are back. Picking up in the aftermath of that bloody backyard reveal, the irrepressible pair once again struggle to keep their secrets buried. With a surprising new visitor in town and Detective Perez (Diana Maria Riva) hot on their heels, Jen and Judy take drastic measures to protect their loved ones and each other — no matter the cost. From Emmy Award-winning creator Liz Feldman, DEAD TO ME returns for an addictively dark second season, where the stakes are higher, the friendship is deeper and the traumas that bond loom larger than ever before.

Christina Applegate, Linda Cardellini, James Marsden, Diana Maria Riva, Natalie Morales, Valerie Mahaffey, Sam McCarthy, and Luke Roessler star. The second season arrives on Netflix May 8, 2020.