DC Universe wants to be your one-stop shop for all things DC Comics. The digital platform launched in September of last year on Batman Day to much hype, with original titles, classic movies and TV shows, and an impressive catalogue to bolster its standing in the crowded streaming field. Now that the service has found its footing, it’s looking to make another major expansion for its comic book catalogue.

DC Universe is set to double its comic book library by the end of March, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Currently, the platform offers subscribers access to thousands of comic book series in their complete series runs or story arcs. But this expansion is set to add to the catalogue stories that stretch all the way back to the ’80s as well as modern runs.

The thousands of new additions include Grant Morrison’s Animal Man, Neil Gaiman’s Whatever Happened to the Caped Crusader?, issues of Scott Snyder and Tom King’s Batman runs, as well as newer arcs like Batman Incorporated, Flashpoint, Gotham Central, Wonder Woman, New-52 Batman and more.

“When launching DC UNIVERSE we knew the comic reader was an area that we wanted to expand and provide more choice,” Sam Ades, senior vice president and general manager of DC Digital Services said in a statement. “Fans want a place to discover new titles and the opportunity to enjoy full arcs of iconic and notable storylines from start to finish. We are listening to fans and responding with an expanded comic book offering that improves the overall DC UNIVERSE experience.”

Here are some of the titles that are now available on the streaming service as of today:

Action Comics (2016)

Batman (2011)

Batman Incorporated

Batman: The War of Jokes & Riddles

Flashpoint

Gotham Central

Harley Quinn (2000, 2013)

Justice League: Darkseid War

The Omega Men

Static Shock

Swamp Thing (Alan Moore’s Arc)

Superman: For All Seasons

Wonder Woman

And here are some of the new releases that will be rolling out weekly:

52

Animal Man (Grant Morrison’s Arc)

Aquaman (2016)

Batgirl (2009)

Batman: Hush

Batman: Whatever Happened to the Caped Crusader?

Batman: Year One

Forever Evil

Hawkworld

JSA (1999)

Midnighter & Apollo

Planetary

Superman: Secret Origin

The Wild Storm

The addition of these new titles follows DC’s partnering up with Amazon to offer dozens of DC titles through Comixology Unlimited, Kindle Unlimited and Prime Reading services. But it seems like this won’t be DC Universe at odds with Comixology’s impressive collection. However, could these additions help DC Universe rival the well-established Marvel Unlimited? It’s still too soon to see, but DC Universe continues to grow its original titles with the upcoming Doom Patrol set to premiere February 15, 2019.