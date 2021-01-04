Mondo is kicking off 2021 the only way they know how: by honoring the only superhero movie that features an octopus playing the drums.

The company has announced that it will be celebrating the heroes of the DC Universe throughout 2021 with “the premiere vinyl pressings” of soundtracks to multiple DC films and TV shows, beginning with Rupert Gregson-Williams‘ score for James Wan‘s Aquaman. Other films and TV soundtracks to receive Mondo vinyl releases this year include Shazam!, the first and second seasons of Doom Patrol, and one especially exciting score that still stands as one of the best collection of music from any DC-related property: 1978’s Superman: The Movie.



This whole initiative is beginning with Mondo and WaterTower Music’s “premiere physical release of the Deluxe edition” of Gregson-Williams’ Aquaman score, which “features the complete score from the film as well as a disc of Bonus Tracks and Remixes, and includes the songs “Everything I Need” performed by Skylar Grey and “Ocean To Ocean” performed by Pitbull featuring Rhea.”

Pressed on 3x 180 Gram Translucent colored vinyl with splatter, the release features all new original artwork by Pascal Blanché and is housed in a tri-fold jacket. The vinyl costs $45 at MondoShop.com, and you can find the artwork, complete tracklisting, and duration of each song below: