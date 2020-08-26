DC FanDome Generated 22 Million Views Around the World

In case there was any doubt, the numbers are in and it’s official: last weekend’s DC FanDome was a huge hit.

DC FanDome: Hall of Heroes pulled in 22 million views around the globe during its 24-hour event on Saturday, where fans were rapt by an eight-hour presentation containing footage and panel discussions surrounding some of Warner Bros. and DC’s most anticipated new film, TV, and video game projects.



According to Warner Bros., the event generated 22 million global views in its 24-hour window across 220 countries and territories. But in addition to the number of views on the native player on the event’s website, that number also includes influencer live streams and “user-generated content” created by fans watching the event. Still, that’s not too shabby for a first-of-its-kind event with big expectations resting on it.

The trailers for movies like The Batman, Wonder Woman 1984, Zack Snyder’s Justice League, and video games like Gotham Knights racked up 150 million views, and the event was apparently trending in 82 markets on YouTube and 53 markets on Twitter. And based on WB’s measurements, fans across the world loved what they saw: there was evidently a “99% positive social sentiment,” whatever exactly that means.

These numbers aren’t too surprising, considering how well DC FanDome was organized and executed. We talked a lot about this on Monday’s episode of /Film Daily, but hosting the event in an artistically designed virtual space, while cheesy, gave it a sense of place and made it feel infinitely better than Comic-Con at Home, which was essentially just a collection of Zoom calls for projects the fan community didn’t really care about all that much. And the way the editors spliced in behind the scenes footage during the panel conversations gave the entire thing an air of professionalism and production that has been sorely lacking at other virtual events. There’s no question about it: DC FanDome instantly established itself as the high bar for putting on a virtual convention.

There’s a second day of FanDome coming up in September called DC FanDome: Exploring the Multiverse, which I don’t expect will pull in nearly the same level of numbers as the first day did. That’s because the second day is going to be packed with much smaller and more content-diverse panels and not just focused on the biggest movies, games, and shows. Will it reach this same level of traction on social media and in the news sphere at large? Doubtful. But will it be interesting? Surely. You can set your own schedule and watch things whenever you want on demand, instead of needing to be parked in front of your screen at a specific time like the Hall of Heroes portion of the event.

For more about how FanDome came together, I suggest checking out this piece at Variety.