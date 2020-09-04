DC FanDome Trailer: This Time, You Control the Schedule

Are you ready to return to the FanDome?

After the wildly successful launch of its virtual convention devoted to the biggest upcoming movies and games based on DC Comics, Warner Bros. and DC are bringing you more content than ever on FanDome’s second and final day. DC FanDome: Explore the Multiverse takes place in just over a week, and instead of focusing mostly on mega-budgeted movies, this second day opens things up with more than 300 panels and videos adding up to more than 100 hours of content from the worlds of comics, animation, movies, TV, and games.

The best part? There’s no set schedule this time. You don’t have to stop what you’re doing to watch a given panel. Instead, you’ll have access to all of the content for the whole 24 hours, and you can watch it on your own time and even program your own schedule if you want. Check out a new trailer for the event below.

Here’s a breakdown of what you can expect.

DC Like You Never Imagined DC FanDome: Explore the Multiverse has something for everyone. From new panels from your favorite TV shows to behind the scenes videos – from content for kids, to amazing fan art and cosplay, to more talent/fan Q&As and new content for Blerds…. All Fans Welcome More than 300 panels and videos adding up to more than 100 hours of content from across television, film, games, comics and animation. Fan Art and Cosplay submissions from more than 114 countries and territories around the world. Build your own schedule or peruse multiple curated schedules on the site that feature expansive offerings of panels and videos, including: Blerds, Female Empowerment, Behind the Scenes, etc.

9 languages (Chinese, English, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese, Spanish)

To continue super-serving our fans, our DC store will feature some exciting new merchandise outlined below: New Wonder Woman 84 key art Gotham Knights and Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League logo art DC FanDome 2020 logo And fan favorite Aardman DC Characters featured in Hall of Heroes interstitial programming: Superman, Batman & Robin, Joker and Catwoman

will feature some exciting new merchandise outlined below: Exciting new products from Design by Humans and Amazon will include stickers, mouse pads, mugs, wall art and phone accessories.

You can go to schedule.dcfandome.com to create your own customized virtual programming lineup and check out the impressive breadth of topics that will be covered at this final part of the convention, including a panel devoted to the Harley Quinn animated series, tons of featurettes for existing movies and shows, full episodes of multiple titles, a tour of DC exhibits on the Warner Bros. lot, and more.

DC FanDome: Explore the Multiverse takes place for 24 hours on September 12, 2020.