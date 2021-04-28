The Online DC FanDome Event Will Return This Year

DC FanDome, the virtual event that surprised everyone last summer by being pretty damn cool, is coming back this October. While it’s still too early for specifics, you can expect more first-looks at upcoming DC-related movies and TV shows. The first FanDome gave us our first glimpse at Matt Reeves‘s The Batman trailer, and it’s probably safe to assume the next FanDome will have even more Bat-related stuff to obsess over, not to mention material for films like The Flash, Black Adam, and more.

The epic global event is back!

Return to #DCFanDome 10.16.21 pic.twitter.com/ZifZGCPOig — DC (@DCComics) April 28, 2021

As you can see in the video above, DC FanDome is back on October 16, 2021. The official announcement states: “Having reached fans across 220 countries and territories with over 22 million views, this year the innovative, global fan experience returns on October 16, 2021!” It’s too early to know what we’ll see at the FanDome this time, but DC has a whole slew of movies on the way – The Batman, Aquaman 2, Shazam: Fury of the Gods, Black Adam, and The Flash, just to name a few.

I was wary of the first FanDome because that’s just the kind of super-negative person I am. But you know what? It ended up being a lot of fun. It was certainly a hell of a lot more enjoyable than the virtual Comic-Con, which felt like a complete bust from start to finish. The first FanDome was meant to be a one-day event, but the experience grew so large that organizers ended up splitting it into two days. The first day main presentation was “DC FanDome: Hall of Heroes,” while the follow-up was “DC FanDome: Explore the Multiverse.”

The end result was a hit. Per Wikipedia: “DC FanDome: Hall of Heroes was viewed by 22 million people in 220 countries over its 24-hour live stream. ‘DC FanDome’ also trended on Twitter and YouTube in 53 and 82 countries, respectively. [Lisa Gregorian, Warner Bros. TV group president and chief marketing officer] spoke to this, saying, ‘We reached a lot of fans around the world that we wouldn’t normally be able to reach. We were able to have questions from India answered, or artwork looked at from the Philippines or South Africa, by the talent.'”

Since only one date is being listed for this year’s FanDome it’s likely that they’re not splitting it up again – but that could always change. I’m sure we’ll be getting a lot more info as we get closer to October. In the meantime let’s all rewatch that kick-ass The Batman trailer that debuted at the previous DC FanDome, shall we?