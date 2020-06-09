Your daily dose of DC Comics and DC Universe news is coming to an end. DC Daily, the daily news program that kept DC Universe subscribers abreast of DC news and content, has been canceled by the streaming service. Its final batch of episodes will air on DC Universe over the next few weeks.

Collider broke the news that DC Daily has been canceled by DC Universe, two years after it premiered on the streaming service. The daily news program, which has been hosted by a variety of celebrity geeks over the years, including Hector Navarro, John Barrowman, Tiffany Smith and Harley Quinn Smith, covered DC Comics news and the slew of original titles that debuted on the DC Universe service. The final batch of episodes will air on DC Universe over the next few weeks, ending on July 3.

DC Daily premiered in September 2018, on launch day of DC Universe. It’s been one of the mainstays of the DC Universe streaming service, delivering news, interviews, and in-depth panel discussions about DC movies and TV shows to DC fans subscribed to the service. Guests on the show over the years included Hector Navarro, Clarke Wolfe, Samm Levine, Sam Humphries, Whitney Moore, Amy Dallen. The show was hosted by Tiffany Smith and Harley Quinn Smith, with contributors such as Brian Tong, Markeia McCarty, John Kourounis and John Barrowman frequently joining them on camera.

A DC spokesperson provided a statement about the cancelation to Collider below:

“After more than 400 episodes, DC Daily will air its final broadcast on Friday, July 3. This year has brought more challenges than the show could overcome. We thank all the fans and talent and hosts for bringing this show to life. It’s been a fun ride.”

Although DC Daily was the cheapest show to produce for DC Universe, Collider reports that the coronavirus pandemic ultimately killed the news program, which could not navigate around the socially distanced production challenges.

But with WarnerMedia launching the anticipated HBO Max streaming service recently, it does make one wonder what the fate of DC Universe will be, especially with beloved DC movies making their way to HBO Max. Could the DC Daily cancelation signal the beginning of the end of DC Universe? Probably not something so dramatic, as DC Universe original titles are still going strong, with Stargirl currently airing and new seasons of Titans and Young Justice down the pipeline. Doom Patrol season 2 is also set to premiere on June 25 while the Harley Quinn animated series continues to garner online buzz.