Superman canceled? Not quite. DC Comics is canceling the ongoing Superman title in July, but it will be replaced by a new book, Superman: Son of Kal-El. This new comic book series will be led by none other than…you guessed it, Superman’s son.

DC Comics announced some big changes for the Superman Family, starting in July. Superman’s son, Jonathan Kent (yes, named after Clark Kent’s father), will take on the mantle as the Man of Steel in a new comic book series, Superman: Son of Kal-El. Written by Tom Taylor (Nightwing, DCeased, Suicide Squad) and drawn by John Timms (Young Justice, Harley Quinn), Son of Kal-El replaces the ongoing monthly Superman title and “follows the new adventures of the son of Superman as he’s entrusted with the protection of Earth.”

Here is the synopsis for Superman: Son of Kal-El, per the DC Comics press release:

Jonathan Kent has experienced a lot in his young life. He’s fought evil with Robin (Damian Wayne), traveled across galaxies with his Kryptonian grandfather, and lived in the future with the Legion of Super-Heroes, who were intent on training him for the day his father could no longer be Superman. There is a hole in the Legion’s history that prevents Jon from knowing exactly when that will happen, but all signs point to it being very soon. It’s time for the son to wear the cape of his father and continue the never-ending battle as a symbol of hope for his home planet.

Jonathan Kent is a fairly new member of the Superman Family, introduced in 2015’s Convergence series by Dan Jurgens. The son of Superman and Lois Lane, Jonathan developed superpowers of his own, and would assume the mantle of Superboy in 2016 (following previous Superboy Kon-El, who was a clone of Superman). He’s also fought alongside another son of a superhero, Damian Wayne aka Robin, and lived in the future with the Legion of Super-Heroes. Now, it looks like he’s ready for the big leagues, with a bonafide promotion to Superman.

But Clark Kent isn’t turning his cape in for good. Clark Kent/Kal-El will still act as Superman in Action Comics and Superman and the Authority, continuing the battle to liberate Warworld. Another new expansion for the Superman Family is Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, an eight-issue limited series by Tom King (Batman, Batman/Catwoman, Mister Miracle) and artist Bilquis Evely (The Dreaming, Wonder Woman).

Superman: Son of Kal-El launches July 13, 2021.