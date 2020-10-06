Matthew McConaughey, Ben Affleck, Parker Posey, and more stars of Dazed and Confused will reunite for a charity table read. Immediately following the table read, Patton Oswalt will moderate a live Q&A with the cast, who are all coming together to raise money for get-out-the-vote initiatives the Voto Latino Foundation and March for Science.

Cast members of Richard Linklater‘s 1993 cult hit Dazed and Confused will perform a table read to raise money for the Voto Latino Foundation and the March for Science in support of Texas voting initiatives (Dazed and Confused was shot and takes place in Austin, Texas). The reuniting cast includes Matthew McConaughey, Ben Affleck, Parker Posey, Jason London, Joey Lauren Adams, Adam Goldberg, Anthony Rapp, Rory Cochrane, Marissa Ribisi, Cole Hauser, Deena Martin, Esteban Powell, Christine Harnos, Wiley Wiggins, Michelle Burke, Mark Vandermeulen, Sasha Jenson, Jeremy Fox, Christin Hinojosa, Catherine Morris, and Nicky Katt, with the live-stream of the table read taking place on October 11. It’ll be followed by a Q&A moderated by Patton Oswalt.

This is all to benefit March for Science and the Voto Latino Foundation as they strive to get out the vote in the upcoming election. Texas is historically a red state but there’s a growing belief that the state could flip blue this election, or at least sometime in the near future (fingers crossed).

Voto Latino managing director Danny Friedman said: “With a pandemic raging during an election year, this country should be investing in every possible measure to keep voters safe. No one should be forced to choose between their health and their vote. Unfortunately, the state of Texas does not allow COVID-19 to be used as a reason for mail-in voting. Voto Latino Foundation has registered 215,964 voters in Texas, and each one of them will be making their voices heard in November, despite the state’s intransigence.”

March for Science president Matt Tranchin added: “Now more than ever, we need science-informed policies and practices to protect the public and defend our democracy. As a Texan who is not allowed to vote by mail during a pandemic because of our state’s short-sighted election laws, it’s a powerful reminder that we need elected representatives who will embrace science and listen to public health officials.”

Here is the part of the story where I commit blasphemy and tell you I’m not a fan of Dazed and Confused. I’ve tried, folks – lord knows I’ve tried. But the movie just isn’t for me, so a reunion doesn’t exactly get my motor running. However, this is a great excuse to get the gang back together, and if you’re able to donate to these causes, you should.