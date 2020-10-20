Jamie Foxx is teaming up with the crew behind John Wick for a new Netflix vampire movie, Day Shift. John Wick stunt coordinator JJ Perry is set to make his feature directorial debut with Day Shift, which stars Foxx as a San Fernando Valley pool cleaner who moonlights as a vampire hunter.

Netflix announced that Foxx will star in Day Shift, a thriller directed by John Wick: Chapter 2 stunt coordinator JJ Perry, who makes his directorial debut with the film which John Wick director Chad Stahelski is producing. Jason Spitz, Shaun Redick, and Yvette Yates are also producing the film which Redick calls “a pulse-pounding thrill ride with action, danger and grounded comedy mixed with a deep mythology.” Foxx and Datari Turner will serve as executive producers along with Peter Baxter.

The film stars Foxx as a “hard working blue collar dad who just wants to provide a good life for his quick-witted 8-year old daughter, but his mundane San Fernando Valley pool cleaning job is a front for his real source of income, hunting and killing vampires,” per the Netflix logline.

The script was written by Tyler Tice, winning the top prize at the Slamdance Writing Competition. Redicks discovered the screenplay and got Perry on board to direct, developing the project together before teaming up with Stahelski, 87Eleven Entertainment, and Netflix to further develop the script.

Perry is a well-known second unit director and stunt coordinator whose credits include Fast & Furious 9, The Fate of the Furious, Bloodshot and the John Wick franchise. Day Shift will be a reunion for Perry and his John Wick director Chad Stahelski, who also got his start as a stuntman and stunt coordinator before making the leap to director. John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum screenwriter Shay Hatten, who revised Tice’s script, also completes the John Wick trifecta.

“I’ve known and worked with JJ for a long time,” Stahelski said in a statement. “His unique vision of Day Shift makes it such a great first directorial project for him.”

Day Shift sounds like a fun showcase for Foxx, who seems to have developed quite a partnership with Netflix — recently starring in the streaming giant’s Project Power and is set to co-star in and produce the upcoming film They Cloned Tyrone and series Dad Stop Embarrassing Me. I’m not sure if Day Shift is a family action flick, or a more hardcore thriller; the logline suggests that a working-man with a cute 8-year-old would appeal to families, but considering Perry’s pedigree in action franchises, it could likely be the latter.