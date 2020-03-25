David Fincher gave some film students an unexpected, but surely welcome, surprise this week when he offered up a masterclass via Zoom, an app seemingly everyone is using these days to stay connected while most institutions are shut down. The 450-plus students of the United Kingdom’s National Film and Television School were treated to Fincher’s insights via video conference, and I sure as hell hope someone managed to record this so it can eventually find its way online.

A Masterclass with the one and only directing legend David Fincher has 100% lifted the spirits of @NFTSFilmTV students! A huge thank you to David for being so generous with his time and knowledge today ? https://t.co/E7QxKRlASC — National Film and Television School (@NFTSFilmTV) March 24, 2020

As you can see above, David Fincher did a very nice thing for some film students. “It’s been a tough week so we wanted to do something to lift the spirits of @NFTSFilmTV students,” wrote Jon Wardle, director of the United Kingdom’s National Film and Television School. “So this afternoon 450 x students sat down for a masterclass via @zoom_us with THE David Fincher.”

Finally: a good use for Zoom. Fincher has kept busy over the years, but he hasn’t directed a feature since 2014’s Gone Girl. That’ll change soon with Mank, a Netflix movie Fincher is directing, focused on Citizen Kane screenwriter Herman Mankiewicz. Principal photography wrapped on the film in February, so thankfully the recent Netflix production shutdown due to coronavirus won’t affect the project. Fincher has maintained a good relationship with Netflix, working with them on TV shows like House of Cards, Mindhunter and Love, Death, & Robots.

Fincher doesn’t do many public appearances, so having him give a masterclass to several students is a big deal, and I sure hope there’s some sort of recording – or summary – of what the director said during the class. In the meantime, we’ll all have to make due with Fincher’s various commentary tracks, which are usually very insightful (and droll). Here’s just on example.