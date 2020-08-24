David Byrne’s American Utopia is the kind of once-in-a-lifetime Broadway show experience that will not leave you the same as you ever were. But you can experience it on the small screen with Spike Lee‘s dazzling concert film, coming to HBO and HBO Max. Watch the David Byrne’s American Utopia trailer and let the days go by until its premiere this October.

David Byrne’s American Utopia Trailer

David Byrne‘s American Utopia took Broadway by storm last year with Byrne and his ensemble of energetic performers giving their famed 1980s concert film Stop Making Sense an update for the 21st century. And with the help of director Spike Lee, American Utopia gets an update for the cinema lover. The trailer for David Byrne’s American Utopia features the cast performing a medley of Talking Heads classics and Byrne solo songs, as the camera whizzes around the stage.

“Despite all that’s happening, and despite all that’s still happening,” Byrne narrates in the trailer, “there’s still possibility.”

But that possibility sadly feels far away with the Broadway show’s hiatus amid the coronavirus pandemic. Showings were originally meant to resume this fall, but there are no future plans for the show at this time.

Here is the synopsis for David Byrne’s American Utopia:

DAVID BYRNE’S AMERICAN UTOPIA is one-of-a-kind, dynamic film that gives audiences access to Byrne’s electrifying Broadway show that played to sold-out, record-breaking audiences during its run from October 2019 to February 2020 at Broadway’s Hudson Theatre. In this unifying musical celebration that inspires audiences to connect to each other and to the global community, the former Talking Heads frontman and his band of 11 musical artists from around the world perform hits from across Byrne’s career, including songs from his 2018 album of the same name and classics like “This Must Be the Place” and “Everybody’s Coming To My House,” as well as a cover of Janelle Monáe’s “Hell You Talmbout.” As Byrne and company sing, dance, and play their way across the glittering gray stage, they welcome audiences into a joyous dreamworld where openness, optimism, faith in humanity, and social justice are paramount. Peppering these musical numbers with brief monologues that help communicate his message, Byrne touches on various sociopolitical topics – police brutality, voter turnout, climate change, immigration – and challenges us to come together and grapple with these issues right here, right now. Finally, Byrne insists that we not only show up to the polls, but that we truly embrace the possibility of change. “Not just in the imperfect world out there,” he says, but in ourselves, too.

David Byrne’s American Utopia premieres on HBO and HBO Max on October 17, 2020.