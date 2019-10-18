Damon Lindelof‘s hyper-anticipated sequel/remix series Watchmen premieres on HBO this weekend, and it’s already been getting terrific reviews – including our own rave, which says it’s “destined to be one of the year’s most compelling shows.” To celebrate the forthcoming premiere, original Watchmen illustrator Dave Gibbons broke out his tools and drew his version of one of the new show’s characters: Sister Night, the vigilante played by Regina King.

Dave Gibbons Watchmen Drawing

Watch Dave Gibbons, original Watchmen illustrator, draw his own depiction of #WatchmenHBO’s Sister Night. pic.twitter.com/7tnlY8Z7QT — Watchmen (@watchmen) October 16, 2019

When acclaimed comics cross over into the pop culture zeitgeist, it’s often only the writer whose name is referenced in general conversation as the creator of that comic, sort of in the same way only a director is typically credited when chatting about a movie. But in all of the conversations I’ve ever had about Watchmen, Dave Gibbons’s name has always been mentioned right alongside Alan Moore’s as a key creative force in that amazing piece of work. I realize that’s an anecdotal example, and that, sadly, most artists’ names tend to fall by the wayside in conversations like these. But I’d like to take this opportunity to praise Gibbons’s work and encourage you to dust off your copy of the comic, open it to any random page, and marvel at his use of shadows and the way he evokes motion in an image – it’s spectacular stuff. (Also, shout-out to original Watchmen colorist John Higgins, whose name is unfortunately mentioned even more rarely in articles like these.)

To see that style translated into live-action, check out Zack Snyder’s 2009 movie adaptation, which perfectly captures the look of the comic on film. And of course, HBO’s mega-anticipated Watchmen sequel/remix series premieres this Sunday night, October 20, 2019.