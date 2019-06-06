If you’ve been wondering what acclaimed actor Richard Dreyfuss (Jaws, Close Encounters of the Third Kind) has been up to lately, wonder no more.

We have an exclusive clip from a new film called Daughter of the Wolf, a Gina Carano-starring action movie in which Dreyfuss seems to be having tons of fun playing a villain reminiscent of John Lithgow’s delightfully over-the-top baddie from Cliffhanger.

Daughter of the Wolf Clip

The wolf attack is not the most important part of this clip. No, that would be legendary actor Richard Dreyfuss, the Oscar-winning actor of The Goodbye Girl, What About Bob?, Mr. Holland’s Opus, and the narrator of Stand By Me, playing mind games with a kidnapped boy and barking at his henchman in the snow. “You don’t know shiiiiiiit,” he snarls, before delivering a devastating comeback to his idiot son: “Really? It’s supposed to be bad luck? You’re bad luck!” That level of contempt from Richard Dreyfuss should turn a man to ash, like Thanos snapping his fingers. If this clip is representative of his performance as a whole (and God, I hope it is), I am totally on board for watching him stomp around and hurl insults while executing an evil plan.

Daughter of the Wolf hails from filmmaker David Hackl, who worked as a production designer before transitioning into directing with Saw V. It was written by Nika Agiashvili (Tbilisi, I Love You), and stars Carano, Dreyfuss, Brenden Fehr, and Sydelle Noel.

Here’s the film’s official synopsis:

Following the death of her father, a military specialist returns from the Middle East to claim her inheritance only to find that her son has been kidnapped. She must hunt down the mysterious leader of the gang who is holding him for ransom.

Daughter of the Wolf arrives in theaters on June 14, 2019.