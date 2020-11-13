A Darkwing Duck reboot is destined for streaming service Disney+, and hopefully, it’ll be really gritty and violent (it won’t). The original show ran from 1991-1992 and featured Drake Mallard/Darkwing Duck as he balanced his home life with his crimefighting. While the series was assumed by everyone (including me) to be a spin-off of DuckTales, creator Tad Stones said in 2016 that he believes the shows exist in different universes, because nothing makes sense anymore. That said, Darkwing Duck appeared as a character in the recent DuckTales reboot, so I guess they do exist in the same universe now? Maybe? Someone help me here.

Variety is reporting the news that Disney+ is developing a Darkwing Duck reboot. Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, and Alex McAtee of Point Grey Pictures will executive produce the series, with McAtee overseeing the project. The original Darkwing Duck ran for 91 episodes between 1991 and 1992 and followed Drake Mallard, who was raising his adopted daughter Gosalyn by day and fighting crime by night as the superhero Darkwing Duck. The character was aided by his sidekick Launchpad McQuack, a character who also appeared in the 1980s series DuckTales.

Because of this character crossover, many assumed Darkwing Duck was a DuckTales spin-off. But back in 2016, series creator Tad Stones revealed that wasn’t the case, stating: “Because Launchpad appeared in DuckTales and we used Roboduck as the Superman character, the hero who gets all the glory as opposed to Darkwing, fans try to connect the two realities. They are two different universes in my book. We work in the alternate Duckiverse.” I’m not going to lie: I didn’t know this until this very moment, and it’s kind of blowing my mind and making me think my entire life has been a lie up until this point.

In 2017 there was a DuckTales reboot and that show also featured Drake Mallard and Gosalyn. However, there was a twist – in the DuckTales reboot series, Darkwing Duck is a fictional character, and Drake Mallard is the head of the Darkwing Duck fan club. He eventually starts dressing up as Darkwing Duck himself to fight crime. Yes, that’s right, the mythology surrounding a cartoon superhero duck is needlessly complicated.

There’s no writer attached to the Darkwing Duck reboot just yet, and Disney+ hasn’t even ordered it to series. But this certainly seems like the type of nostalgic title that the streaming service would want on their platform in the future.