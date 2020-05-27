At this point, it’s probably time to admit that Stephen King‘s Dark Tower series just isn’t adaptable to the screen, big or small. After years of development, we were cursed with a lackluster movie adaptation that failed to capitalize on much of the mythology and world-building fans of the book crave. After the movie’s failure, there was some hope that a Dark Tower TV series might set things right. Amazon bought the rights to the series, and The Walking Dead‘s Glen Mazzara was hired as showrunner. But ultimately, Amazon passed on the show. In a new podcast interview, Mazzara opens up about the plans for the now-abandoned Dark Tower TV series.

During an appearance on The Kingcast, Glen Mazzara told hosts Eric Vespe and Scott Wampler about some of the plans for the now-dead Dark Tower Amazon series. The original plan for the show was to provide backstory for the film adaptation, focusing on elements that didn’t make their way into the 2017 movie. But then the movie bombed, and the Dark Tower TV series was faced with a choice: change things up and not worry about all that backstory, or stick with the original plan.

“When we realized that the franchise was not viable, or not going to continue, we decided we could now lay out the entire epic,” Mazzara says in the interview. “Now we had a choice: do we go back and start with The Gunslinger? Do you start and tell the story in a linear way and then interrupt that narrative and have this large cutaway in your season 4 or season 5 to Wizard and Glass? That’s a viable option.”

Ultimately, Mazzara says they stuck with the original idea – having the TV series not pick up with book 1, The Gunslinger, but rather book 4, Wizard and Glass. Wizard and Glass is primarily told in flashbacks, and fills readers in on the tragic backstory of main character Roland Deschain. This means the show would’ve initially kicked-off with a younger Roland and eventually work its way through his tale, leading up to his quest for the Dark Tower and the Man in Black, aka Marten Broadcloak. “The story of the pilot is basically Roland in the desert,” Mazzar goes on to say. “The man in black fled across the desert and the gunslinger followed. In this version he’s chasing Marten because Marten was with Gabrielle [Roland’s mother] and he’s vowed his revenge.”