‘Dark Shadows’ Sequel Series in the Works at The CW

The CW and Warner Bros. Television are bringing Dark Shadows back from the grave. A Dark Shadows sequel series, titled Dark Shadows: Reincarnation, is in development at the CW and is set to continue the story of Dan Curtis’ 1966 cult classic gothic soap opera.

Deadline reports that the CW and Warner Bros. TV have struck a deal to resurrect Dark Shadows. The sequel series Dark Shadows: Reincarnation is an hourlong gothic horror drama that will be a modern-day continuation of the Collins family saga that first began in the Dan Curtis-created 1966 TV soap opera. The Dark Shadows: Reincarnation will be written by Mark B. Perry, who has previously written for Revenge, Ghost Whisperer and Brothers & Sisters. Perry is executive producing alongside Amasia Entertainment’s Michael Helfant, Bradley Gallo and Tracy Mercer, and Tracy Curtis and Cathy Curtis.

Per the report, the “reimagined” series will be a “modern-day continuation of the strange, terrifying, and sexy saga of the Collins family of Collinsport, Maine — a mysterious, influential, publicity-shy group hiding a ghastly secret: For the past 400 years, they’ve lived under a curse that bedevils their blue blood with every imaginable supernatural creature and horror.”

Perry, a longtime fan of the series, said in a statement that he is “beyond thrilled and humbled to be entrusted with this resurrection.” He added that his version will be giving Dark Shadows “the Star Trek treatment” akin to how Next Generation revived Star Trek in the ’80s. Added Perry:

“While I could never hope to fill Dan Curtis’ very large shoes, I do aspire to carry them a little farther into the future. I also want to reassure the fans of the original that this version will treat the show’s mythology with the same reverence given to Star Trek, but will also make the show accessible for audiences who aren’t yet familiar with the macabre world of the Collinses. My plan is to take as few liberties as possible with the Dark Shadows canon, while bearing in mind a quote from a 1970s episode delivered by the inimitable Oscar-nominee Grayson Hall as Dr. Julia Hoffman: ‘The Collins family history is not particularly famous for its accuracy.'”

Curtis’ daughters Tracy and Cathy Curtis themselves had brought the property to Amasia’s Mercer in hopes of introducing the story to a new generation. Tracy Curtis praised Perry’s “incredible take,” adding, “I felt my father was watching from above and smiling down on us. Tracy and I couldn’t be happier to have Mark take viewers back to Collinwood. Mark has opened up our father’s universe with fresh storylines and new characters that will delight original fans even as they thrill younger viewers.”

There have been several prior attempts to revive Dark Shadows, including two short-lived TV adaptations in 1991 and 2004. Tim Burton gave the story the big screen treatment with 2012’s campy Dark Shadows starring Johnny Depp and Eva Gren, which was met with middling box office results and poor critical reception. With Dark Shadows: Reincarnation set to make a sexy new home at The CW (the hub of gothic supernatural heartthrobs!) perhaps the third time’s the charm.