It’s the same-old routine in every X-Men story: Magneto and Professor X argue over how mutants should live in the world in a debate that turns violent, with their mutual teams facing off in an epic battle. But this time, it’s personal. The new Dark Phoenix clip depicts the familiar scene of Magneto (Michael Fassbender) and Charles Xavier (James McAvoy) butting heads over how to handle Jean Grey (Sophie Turner), who has wreaked untold destruction following her encounter with the Phoenix Force. Watch the new Dark Phoenix clip below.

Dark Phoenix Clip

The X-Men will go down in one…last stand between the teams led by Xavier and Magneto, as they remain divided after Jean Grey’s loss of control over her powers causes irreparable damage. While Magneto and his allies, which now includes Beast (Nicholas Hoult) — who has presumably switched sides in the wake of Mystique’s (Jennifer Lawrence) rumored death — promise to destroy Jean Grey, Xavier preaches peace with the hope that she can still be saved.

Dark Phoenix will wrap up the X-Men franchise after a 20-year saga that began with the first X-Men in 2000. Written and directed by Simon Kinberg (Deadpool), Dark Phoenix is both a new and old beginning — the film is loosely based on the 1980 comic book by Chris Claremont and John Byrne of the same name, but fans of the X-Men franchise will remember the first time this story was adapted to the big screen with 2006’s X-Men: The Last Stand. That effort received mixed reviews, but let’s see if Dark Phoenix can finish up the X-Men with a bang.

Dark Phoenix also stars Tye Sheridan, Alexandra Shipp, Kodi Smit-McPhee, Evan Peters, and Jessica Chastain.

Here is the official synopsis for Dark Phoenix:

This is the story of one of the X-Men’s most beloved characters, Jean Grey, as she evolves into the iconic DARK PHOENIX. During a life-threatening rescue mission in space, Jean is hit by a cosmic force that transforms her into one of the most powerful mutants of all. Wrestling with this increasingly unstable power as well as her own personal demons, Jean spirals out of control, tearing the X-Men family apart and threatening to destroy the very fabric of our planet. The film is the most intense and emotional X-Men movie ever made. It is the culmination of 20 years of X-Men movies, as the family of mutants that we’ve come to know and love must face their most devastating enemy yet — one of their own.

Dark Phoenix flies into theaters on June 7, 2019.