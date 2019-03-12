One of the biggest movie trilogies of all time is returning to the big screen – emphasis on big. The Dark Knight Trilogy will splash across IMAX screens in 70mm starting at the end of the month for a five-city special engagement. Director Christopher Nolan will be on hand for the first screening to participate in a moderated Q&A, so here’s your chance to ask him how many waistcoats he owns! More on the Dark Knight trilogy screenings below.

Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight trilogy changed the movie landscape, for both better and worse. It kicked off a whole new wave of superhero movies that took the medium seriously – and in some cases, too seriously. The trilogy holds up remarkably well. Even the somewhat loathed Dark Knight Rises remains, in my humble opinion, the most ambitious superhero movie ever made (don’t @ me, just read this).

Now the trilogy is returning to theaters in IMAX 70mm, which is about as big as you can get. Per The Wrap, the five-city screening tour will kick-off on March 30 at the Universal Cinema AMC at CityWalk Hollywood. Batman Begins and The Dark Knight will screen back-to-back. In between The Dark Knight and The Dark Knight Rises, Nolan will participate in a moderated Q&A discussion on the movies. Moderated is the key word here – they’re not going to let everyone and anyone ask whatever they want, because half the audience would spend the night trying to coax details about Nolan’s new movie out of the notoriously secretive filmmaker.

On April 13, the Dark Knight trilogy will also screen at the AMC Lincoln Square in New York City and AMC Metreon in San Francisco; and then the Cinesphere Ontario Place, Toronto and IMAX Theatre at the Indiana State Museum, Indianapolis, on April 20. These screenings will all feature footage of the Nolan Q&A.

“Christopher Nolan broke new ground with the Dark Knight Trilogy, and this is a rare chance for today’s audiences to experience these extraordinary films as they were meant to be seen,” said Warner Bros. domestic distribution president Jeff Goldstein (via Deadline). “To have the added privilege of hearing Chris’ insights firsthand makes this a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.”

Even though I own all these movies on Blu-ray, I wish I could catch these screenings – but they’re not playing in my location. I can distinctly remember the thrill of seeing The Dark Knight in IMAX when it first came out, and how the audience collectively lost their minds during the now-famous truck flip. If you happen to be near any of these screenings, check them out. Tickets go on sale March 13, 2019 at 9am PT.