David Slade, the filmmaker responsible for Hard Candy, 30 Days of Night and The Twilight Saga: Eclipse, has a new project in the works. Slade has been tapped to direct Dark Harvest, a film set on Halloween, which means it’s instantly something I want to see. The story concerns a right of passage in a small Midwestern town in which local boys have to face off against a supernatural entity that rises from the cornfields every Halloween.

I’m a sucker for all-things-Halloween, so Dark Harvest is immediately on my radar. Deadline broke the news of the Dark Harvest movie adaptation, with Slade directing a script by Michael Gilio, one of the writers of the upcoming Dungeons & Dragons movie. The film is based on the Norman Partridge novel of the same name, and here’s the synopsis:

Halloween, 1963. They call him the October Boy, or Ol’ Hacksaw Face, or Sawtooth Jack. Whatever the name, everybody in this small Midwestern town knows who he is. How he rises from the cornfields every Halloween, a butcher knife in his hand, and makes his way toward town, where gangs of teenage boys eagerly await their chance to confront the legendary nightmare. Both the hunter and the hunted, the October Boy is the prize in an annual rite of life and death. Pete McCormick knows that killing the October Boy is his one chance to escape a dead-end future in this one-horse town. He’s willing to risk everything, including his life, to be a winner for once. But before the night is over, Pete will look into the saw-toothed face of horror–and discover the terrifying true secret of the October Boy . . .

Yes, give this to me immediately. I’ll confess that Slade isn’t exactly a filmmaker whose work I get excited about – I thought 30 Days of Night was fine but forgettable – but if he can bring the right amount of autumnal menace to a story like this, I’ll be thrilled. Patridge himself called the novel his “love letter to Halloween,” and that’s exactly the type of mentality I support.

No word on when we might lay eyes on Dark Harvest, but hopefully the powers that be are smart enough to release it as close to Halloween as possible. Have I mentioned I love Halloween?