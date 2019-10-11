Dario Argento hasn’t directed a film since 2012’s rather awful Dracula 3D, but it looks like he’s ready to get back behind the camera – for TV. Argento is set to direct a TV series called Longinus, and while specifics about the show are unknown at this time, a new Argento project is always something worth paying attention to (even though it’s been a long, long time since he’s directed a genuinely worthwhile film). More on the Dario Argento TV series below.

Dario Argento is a legend. He’s the filmmaker who gave us Suspiria, Inferno, Tenebre, The Bird with the Crystal Plumage, and so much more. His giallo-style work has influenced countless horror filmmakers, and that influence can still be felt today. And now he’s returning from a hiatus to direct a TV series. According to Variety, the show, titled Longinus, will be an “auteur series for the international market” that will be “suspended between the real and the supernatural” and is set “between the French Alps of Grenoble and the Siena of the Palio.”

And that’s really all we know! No plot details, nor any idea where the show will even air. (Though the site does say it will include “mysterious murders, esoteric elements and ancient enigmas.”) But the title might provide some insight into what the show is about. In some Christian traditions, Longinus is the name given to the Roman soldier who pierced Jesus’ side with a lance while Jesus was dying on the cross. When Jesus finally expired from his wounds, Longinus is said to have been the one Roman soldier who somehow knew for certain that Jesus was the Son of God. Per Wikipedia, he is traditionally venerated as a saint in the Roman Catholic Church, Eastern Orthodox Church, and several other Christian communions. Of course, that character could have nothing to do with what this show is about. But it’s worth keeping in mind.

Argento hasn’t made a good movie in a long, long time. Personally, the last movie of his I consider to be “good” is 1992’s The Stendhal Syndrome. Everything after that has been a bit of a misfire, particularly his last movie, 2012’s Dracula 3D, which is one of the worst versions of Dracula you’ll ever see. It features a scene where Dracula turns into a giant CGI praying mantis, for reasons we may never understand.

Still, it’s hard not to get at least a tiny bit excited about the prospect of Argento directing a TV series. Maybe the television medium will rejuvenate his creative output and result in something worth paying attention to.