Before Cary Fukunaga landed in the director’s chair, and before the movie’s release was bumped due to coronavirus fears, No Time to Die was going to be directed by Danny Boyle. Boyle reportedly clashed behind-the-scenes and his take on Bond apparently didn’t mesh with the powers-that-be. While we still don’t have all the details about what Danny Boyle’s Bond was going to be, the film’s production designer recently dropped some clues, calling Boyle’s take “crazy” and “madcap.”

Speaking with Total Film, No Time to Die production designer Mark Tildesley offered some insight into Danny Boyl’s aborted Bond movie. Whatever Boyle was cooking up with screenwriter John Hodge was full of “some extraordinary ideas” that “just needed a little pulling together.” Tildesley added that “Unfortunately Danny’s crazy, madcap ideas didn’t quite tie up with what [Bond producers] Barbara [Broccoli] and Michael [G. Wilson] had planned. It was definitely a good thing to do. Maybe another time though. I’m revving Barbara up to have another go with Danny.”

Rumors abound as to what Boyle was up to – with the most persistent rumor being that the filmmaker wanted to kill off Bond – something the producers understandably did not want. Last year, Boyle told Empire: “What John and I were doing, I thought, was really good…It wasn’t finished, but it could have been really good. We were working very, very well, but they didn’t want to go down that route with us. So we decided to part company, and it would be unfair to say what it was because I don’t know what Cary is going to do. I got a very nice message from him and I gave him my best wishes… It is just a great shame.”

I’m hit or miss on Boyle’s work, so I’m not entirely disappointed that he didn’t end up making No Time to Die. That said, I am very curious about his “crazy, madcap” ideas for the project. The Bond franchise could use a little more craziness. Perhaps the post-Daniel Craig Bond films will get there, whenever they arrive. In the meantime, No Time to Die is set for a November 25 release.