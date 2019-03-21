Even though Marvel Studios and DC Entertainment have been dominating the comic book movie scene for years now, there are a lot of other comic books out there which might look good on the big screen. One such property is in the works from Constantin Films.

Danger Girl is a comic book from IDW Publishing which focuses on Abbey Chase, described as a champion marksman, virtuoso of languages, scholar of world history, and a heart-stopping femme fatale. But she’s also a treasure hunter with a knack for adventure, which makes her the perfect recruit for a secret organization that sends her on a series of adventures to track down mysterious mystical objects that are also sought after by the evil Hammer Syndicate. And now she’s getting her own movie.

The Hollywood Reporter has the news on a Danger Girl movie in the works from Kick-Ass 2 and Truth or Dare director Jeff Wadlow. The Danger Girl comic hails from the ’90s, when many female characters were drawn like sex symbol centerfolds with large breasts, impossibly tiny waists, and round butts. so it already has a certain dated quality to it. Hopefully, a modern take on the material can offer something that doesn’t feel like a product of its time.

Along with Abbey Chase, the Danger Girl comics also included fellow operatives Sydney Savage and Natalia Kassle, giving the series a Charlie’s Angels vibe mixed with a little bit of James Bond and Indiana Jones.

The original script for the Danger Girl movie was written by Umair Aleem, but now Jeff Wadlow will take care of a rewrite before he gets behind the camera. That’s not exactly the most exciting prospect, in my opinion. Wadlow took everything that was great about the original Kick-Ass movie and ruined it with some poor action directing and a total mishandling of a great roster of characters. On top of that, Truth or Dare is probably the worst of Blumhouse’s horror offerings, despite the fact that it was a decent-sized hit, with nearly $100 million raked in worldwide.

But there might be some light at the end of this tunnel, because Wadlow is currently working on an adaptation of the classic 1970s series Fantasy Island. So maybe the work he’s doing on that project has proven that he has what it takes to make Danger Girl pop on the big screen. We’ll find out eventually.