Millie Bobby Brown is sticking with Netflix. Having just starred in and executive produced the recent Enola Holmes, Brown will now star in and executive produce Damsel, a fantasy flick from 28 Weeks Later helmer Juan Carlos Fresnadillo. The story reportedly has Brown playing a princess who is set to be sacrificed to a dragon. You know, fun stuff for the whole family.

This is Brown’s second feature with Netflix. She recently starred in and produced Enola Holmes. And of course, Netflix also gave her her big break with Stranger Things. So it definitely makes sense that both Brown and Netflix are eager to stick together. Stranger Things season 4 is still in production, and beyond Netflix, Brown will next appear Godzilla vs. Kong, the sequel to Godzilla: King of the Monsters, which was Brown’s feature debut.

Juan Carlos Fresnadillo, director of 28 Weeks Later and the upcoming Disney live-action remake of The Sword in the Stone, is attached to helm Damsel. Joe Roth and Jeff Kirschenbaum will produce while Brown will executive produce along with Dan Mazeau, Zack Roth, and Chris Castaldi. The script comes from Mazeau, who also wrote Wrath of the Titans and the long-delayed Chris Pratt vehicle Cowboy Ninja Viking.

Brown is a good actress – there’s a reason she broke out so big with Stranger Things. I haven’t seen Enola Holmes yet, but I did see Godzilla: King of the Monsters, and while the movie itself was shockingly disappointing, her work in the flick was solid, if not exactly memorable. As for director Fresnadillo, I was a fan of 28 Weeks Later, but his follow-up film, 2011’s Intruders, was rather terrible. Fingers crossed that Damsel turns out better! It’s also curious that Fresnadillo is attached to both this and Sword and the Stone, since both are fantasy tales.