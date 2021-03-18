On the March 18, 2021 episode of /Film Daily, /Film senior writer Ben Pearson is joined by /Film weekend editor Brad Oman and writer Chris Evangelista to talk about the latest film and TV news, including Disney’s approach to its upcoming theatrical releases, a new Elmore Leonard show, Matthew McConaughey’s return to television, and Zack Snyder’s bonkers plan for more Justice League movies.

Opening Banter:

In The News:

If Zack Snyder Made More ‘Justice League’ Movies, Superman & Lois’s Child Would Have Become the New Batman

‘A Time for Mercy’ Will Have Matthew McConaughey Reprising ‘A Time to Kill’ Role for HBO John Grisham Series

Timothy Olyphant May Return as ‘Justified’ Character Raylan Givens in New Elmore Leonard Series

Disney CEO Says Theatrical Release Plan For Movies Like ‘Black Widow’ Will Be “Last Minute” Decisions

Other Articles Mentioned:

All the other stuff you need to know:

