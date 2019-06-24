Daily Podcast: Will There Be A Toy Story 5, Taika Waititi’s Flash Gordon and Insane Comic Book Movies That Almost Happened,
Posted on Monday, June 24th, 2019 by Peter Sciretta
On the June 24, 2019 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film weekend editor Brad Oman, senior writer Ben Pearson and writer Chris Evangelista to discuss the latest film and tv news, including Taika Waititi’s Flash Gordon movie, three crazy comic book movies that almost happening including Steven Seagal’s Batman, John Ottman’s Beast and a Spider-Man horror movie, and a look at how Toy Story 4 did at the box office and what that means for a Toy Story 5.
Opening Banter: News has again come to a halt.
In The News:
- Chris: ‘Flash Gordon’ Animated Movie Being Developed by Taika Waititi for Disney
- Crazy comic book movies that almost happened:
- Brad: ‘Toy Story 4’ Easily Tops the Box Office But Still Opens Below Expectations
- Spoiler Discussion: Ben: Will Pixar Make a Toy Story 5?
- Peter is going to ask “what should a Toy Story 5 be about if they make it?”
